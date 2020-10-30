'On leave' Domelevo enjoys vacation at Zimbabwe

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, who was directed to proceed accumulated annual leave has shared pictures of himself enjoying his leave at Zimbabwe.

On his Facebook page, he shared a video of himself having a good time at some of the country's popular tourist sites; Victoria Waterfalls and Hwange National Park.



The Office of the President asked Yaw Domelevo to proceed on his accumulated leave effective Wednesday, 1 July 2020 following section 20(1) and Labour Act, 2003(Act 651).



The statement which was signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, on Monday, 29 June 2020, said: “The President’s decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave is based on Sections 20(1) and Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.”



Per the Act, “a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer”.



He was asked to take a mandatory 123-day leave but was later extended to 167 days which included his period of leave for the year 2020 other than the earlier directive which only calculated the accumulated leave days from 2017 to 2019.

This extension was after the Auditor General responded to the directive asking the president to reconsider his leave while he described the action as unconstitutional and a breach of Labour law.



Yaw Domelevo has however shared videos of himself enjoying his holiday in Zimbabwe, about 88 days into his l167-day eave.



Below is his post:



