On what basis are you claiming victory in 2020 polls? – Majority Leader asks NDC

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (L) and Haruna Iddrisu

Majority Leader of the outgoing 7th Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on Monday, December 14, 2020, said on the floor of Parliament that until the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presents pink sheet evidence, it cannot claim victory in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at the 24th Sitting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggests that NDC is claiming victory even though the party now seems to be gathering pink sheets to prove this claim.



“Mr Speaker, a political party that insists that it won the elections must have in its hands pink sheets. But if you do not have the pink sheets and it is now that you have sent emissaries out there to collect and gather pink sheets, on what basis do you declare yourself as winner?” Daily Graphic quotes the Majority Leader in a report.



The leadership of the NDC is alleging that the Electoral Commission has stolen the 2020 election verdict for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The NDC has said it will exhaust all peaceful avenues to seek redress and reverse the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “the people who want to stand on the foundation of truth should be equipped with evidence of truthfulness before they make proclamations.”



He made the comment in response to a statement by the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, that the NDC still doubts the outcome of the December 7, 2020 polls.







