One day registration not enough – Electorates to EC

File photo of a registration exercise

Some electorates who thronged the Ashanti Regional office of the Electoral Commission Thursday have complained that the one day set for the limited voter’s registration in the region was inadequate.

As at twelve noon, more than 500 people had arrived at the designated registration centers to partake in the process.



Speaking to Ultimate News’ Fatawu Bayaga, they complained several of them might not have the opportunity to get their names unto the electoral roll as the numbers that turned out were huge.



“Look at our number, when will all of us register before 5 pm, so the one day is certainly not enough,” one grumbled.



Some noted that the process itself was moving very slowly owing to inadequate electoral machines to handle the huge numbers,



A registrant contended, “The EC should have thought wise to make available more machines to fast track the process knowing full well that Thursday was the registration exercise.”



The regional office of the EC housed registration centers for six (6) constituencies including the Asokwa, Subin, Nhyiaso, Manhyia North and South, Oforikrom and the Bantama constituencies

The District Director of the Electoral Commission for Manhyia Sub Metro Mr. Adu Yeboah admitted the EC did not anticipate the huge numbers that trooped to their offices for the registration exercise.



He indicated that the numbers surprised him greatly as he thought just a few people were going to show up.



The NDC’S Asokwa parliamentary candidate Amoh Kamil who was there to monitor the registration process said the registration exercise was unconstitutional and that the NDC will always continue to challenge any attempt by anyone to mar the peace and stability of the country.



Mr. Kamil also pointed out that many of the people registering in the region were minors and disclosed that they had challenged two high school graduates at the Asokwa registration Centre.



The electoral commission today began a limited voters’ registration exercise nationwide, to register Ghanaians who have turned 18 since the last registration as well as those who, for one reason or the other, have never registered to do so.