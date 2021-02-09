One dead, 2 in critical condition in an accident on Bogoso-Beppoh road

Correspondence from Western Region:

One person has been reported dead with four others severely injured in an accident involving a staff bus of a mining company, Golden Star Bogoso Prestea Ltd and a tricycle popularly known as Pragya at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



The Staff bus with registration number GN-1672-14 was behind the tricycle with registration number- M-20-AS-9050, all heading from Bogoso heading towards Beppoh, a community near Bogoso.



According to the driver who gave his name as Richard, the tricycle rider tried to branch without any indication.



The bus driver then decided to swerve the tricycle in order to save it and the passengers.

But unfortunately, the bus driver hit the tricycle, veered off the road into a nearby ditch, killing one person on the spot.



The four accident victims were rushed to the Bogoso Health Centre for treatment. Two of the victims who were in critical condition were transferred to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for medical attention.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue in Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.