One dead, another injured in Ablekuma Central Constituency chaos

Chaos erupted at the Ablekuma Central Coalition centre

Information reaching GMABC (Happy FM, e.TV Ghana and YFM) indicates that chaos has erupted at the Ablekuma Central Coalition centre which has resulted in the death of one person and another sustaining gunshot injury.

It is unclear what may have caused the chaos but GMABC’s correspondent Joseph Nii Ankrah has shared that unidentified military personnel shot at two people which resulted in one dying on the spot and the other being rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, over seventy military officers and policemen have been deployed to the scene.