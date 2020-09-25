One dead, two injured after ‘Western Togolanders’ capture of Juapong

One person died and two others sustained injuries after the separatists clashed with the military

One person has died and two others sustained various injuries after separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) violently captured Juapong on Friday, September 25.

The deceased, Emmanuel kaleh, 26, died on the spot after a gunshot allegedly fired by the separatist group.



The two others who also sustained the injuries have been admitted to a local clinic for treatment, Komla further reported.



The group that is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the entire of Volta region mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Friday September 25, welcoming people to what they call the “Western Togoland”.



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists told journalists after they also blocked roads in Juapong in the early hours of Friday September 25.



He also said they have been able to capture three police officers.

It has emerged that the secessionists actually planned to attack major installation sites in the Volta region.



The Volta Regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa says the dawn operation could have been worse but for the timely intervention of the authorities there.



Speaking on the 3FM Morning show with Alfred Ocansey Dr Letsa revealed “What we witnessed this morning could have been worse.







“We picked intelligence and made sure their initial plan of widespread attack in the Volta Region was curtailed.

“They planned to attack major installations. I believe those were an afterthought when their original planned failed and so they went and blocked the roads. ” Dr Letsa stated.



“You know not long ago they erected bill boards around the Asutuare area and we chased them and they had to move to other parts of the country which were soft spots.” He added.



According to him “ the Situation has been brought under control but said 21 people have been arrested whiles the Mepe Police Divisional Commander who was earlier reported kidnapped has been released .



The minister further said the group which planned the attack are made up of splinter groups and that the attackers are not coming from the area.