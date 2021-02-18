One injured as robbers attack credit union

File photo: The robbery incident occurred around 4:30pm on Wednesday February 17, 2021

About eight suspected armed robbers stormed a credit union, shot and injured one person and made away with an undisclosed amount Wednesday evening at Jeninso Akataniase in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers who were armed to the teeth succeeded in making away with millions of Ghana cedis.



They started shooting indiscriminately and, in the process, one person was hit in the shoulder.



Recounting the incident on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Manager of the credit union Emmanuel Felix Akwa Kwao told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “three of the armed men entered the banking hall whiles three were outside and the other two were also lingering around on the lookout”.



He added that “though no casualties were recorded, one person who was walking on the streets sustained a stray bullet injury and has since been stabilized”.

According to the Manager of the credit union, police are yet to visit the crime scene and ascertain the situation 12 hours after the incident.



He further added that “we are yet to put a figure on the total amount stolen. Off-head, I can say that we have lost millions of cedis.”



The robbery incident, which occurred around 4:30pm on Wednesday, lasted for more than 30 minutes.



The situation, according to Assembly member of the area Frederick Mintah, has sparked fear among residents as they have come to terms “that at least our security has been in our own hands and we are very vulnerable because we know that help will not come from anywhere when another attack is mounted.”