One killed, police injured in clash with youth at Adwumakase Kese

File photo of police officers

Tensions have been high at Adwumakase-Kese and Bomfa in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region after one person was shot dead by the police.

Another person, Akwasi Addai, is also in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The clash ensued when the residents of Adwumakase-Kese prevented the chief of Bomfa from mounting a signpost in an area whose boundaries are in dispute.



A team of police officers were deployed to the community to maintain peace.



They allegedly fired shots into the crowd and injured two people.



The victims were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment but one died upon arrival.

The locals, upon hearing the death of Alex Owusu Brobbey, 52, started demonstrating and threatening to retaliate. They stormed the Bomfa community with their anger.



The intervention of a team of armed police and military personnel restored peace and order.



The Regional Deputy Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, who visited the communities, called on the residents to remain calm while promising to investigate the shooting incident.



The 100-year-old mother of the deceased, Ama Manu, called for an investigation into her son's death in an interview with Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah.



“I was coming from the bathhouse when I heard people shouting. They were saying that my son had been killed. He has been shot. My son has never fought with anyone or held grudges. I pray for God to intercede on my behalf to help the police find the perpetrators,” she said.