One person arrested following bloody NPP, NDC clash

There was a clash between NPP and NDC members in Karaga on Tuesday

The Karaga District Police has arrested one Alhassan Abukari following a clash between supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress at Sung in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

According to a Daily Graphic report, Alhassan was arrested on the premises of the Karaga police station after he chased another person to the station during the clash.



A locally manufactured pistol is said to have been retrieved from the suspect when he was arrested.



On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, pandemonium broke out between supporters of the two political parties in Sung when the NDC was holding a rally in the town.



The situation escalated into a stabbing spree that led to six persons suffering various degrees of machete wounds.



Adomonline.com reports that the Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Baaba Ananga, has indicated the situation has been brought under control with investigations into the matter already commenced.

While assuring that perpetrators of the act will be brought to book, Supt Ananga intimated that the police in the area are on alert and are working to prevent any form of reprisal attacks.



“For now those who were injured have been discharged as we have patrol teams in the town to prevent any attack since we are mindful of reprisal attacks. By the close of the day, the patrol teams will get more support from Yendi,” Adomonline.com quoted him.



Meanwhile, the two candidates of the opposing parties in the area are engaged in a blame game on whose fault caused the clash.



The NPP Member of Parliament for the area, Alhassan Sualihu Dandawaa alleged on Monday that his supporters were attacked without any intervention from the police.



In a reaction to the allegations, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who is the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Karaga, said his contender who is also the incumbent MP is to be blame for the clashes.