One person stabbed as confusion rocks NIA registration center

One person has reportedly been stabbed after confusion erupted at a National Identification Registration Center in Asitey a suburb of Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Dozens of applicants massed up on Monday at the Center to collect their Ghana Cards to enable them partake in the Voters’ registration exercise but confusion broke out when some NIA officials were allegedly extorting monies from applicants before issuing their cards without joining the long queues.



The agitations led to the stabbing of an applicant by another applicant who attempted to warn the applicants not to give money to the officers.



“We were here when it started raining and we all went to the Presby Church over there. So I and my brother were going there to collect our cards. So there were many people there so I told one of the guys I will help him to call names so when it gets to my name then I will give it to another person. But people were giving monies to some of the officers there to get their cards, so my brother went there to tell them not to give money to the officers. When my brother was speaking a guy came from his back and stabbed him,” Michael Tei Narh, brother of the victim told Starr News.



He said the victim has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile ,the suspect was immediately arrested by some of the applicants around and has been handed over to the Odumase Police.

The last day of the Ghana Card registration in the Eastern Region was marred with incidents of extortions and Confusion in some registration Canters on Saturday June 27, 2020.



For instance, scores of applicants were stranded at Suhum New town Presbyterian registration centre after a Commissioner responsible for guarantors forms left the center over menstrual pains.



The absence of the Commissioner in Charge of the guarantors forms at Suhum New Town Presbyterian Centre created confusion at the registration center as the applicants were turned away and asked to go to a different centre to register.



Meanwhile, some applicants in parts of the Eastern Region could not complete the process. Also many of those who registered days ago could not receive their cards.



The National Identification Authority (NIA) resumed its registration in the Eastern Region from June18 and ended June 27, 2020.

