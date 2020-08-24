General News

‘One-region, One-factory more achievable than 1D1F’ – Political analyst

The 1D1F was among Nana Akufo-Addo's 2016 manifesto promises

Political Analyst, Dr Kingsley Adjei, has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have completed ten factories in the regional capitals if he had promised Ghanaians one factory per region.

The political analyst, who is also a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), stated that, “I have always said that if Nana Addo had promised to build 10 big factories in every regional capital in 2016, while Ghana still had 10 regions, by now he would have completed them. That is very doable.”



He made his comments in an interview with Captain Smart on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Monday, August 24, 2020, following NPP’s manifesto launch at University of Cape Coast over the weekend.



Though Dr Adjei agreed that some of the manifesto promises by political parties are good, he noted that some were too ambitious and unachievable.



He went ahead to criticize the One District, One Factory (1D1F) and the One Village, One Dam (1V1D) policies of government.



“Who told you we would build One District, One Factory, how many districts do we have in this country, where are the raw materials to build and what are the caliber of people to do that work…?,” he queried.



According to the UCC Lecturer, some of the promises captured in manifestos are just stated to deceive people to gain votes.

Manifestos and unemployment



Dr. Kingsley Adjei also emphasized that manifestos should bridge the inequality gaps and alleviate poverty in society.



“If we scan through the manifesto, would it reduce the inequality between the rich and the poor if government is able to implement everything as stated. How many people would gain employment and how many people would attain their basic needs”, he said.



According to him, if a manifesto is able to accomplish all these three functions then we can say it develops the country.



He further opined that manifestos belong to the elite in a country where majority of people are capable of reading and writing.

