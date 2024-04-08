One stabbed after dispute over boundary between Danchira and Domeabra

One person is currently battling for his life with five others suffering various degrees of injuries following a dispute over the boundary between Danchira and Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region.
What was supposed to be a peaceful boundary inspection between the Nii Djan bi Amu family and the four other families of Danchira in the Ga South municipality turned out to be a bloody incident following clashes between some youth from Danchira and Domeabra.
Reports indicate only thirteen officers from the Accra regional police command were present when the event occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the police were overpowered by the landguards who caused the mayhem and inflicted injuries on Mustapha Ashey, the Oshipi for Nii Djan bi Amu.
Mustapha Ashey is receiving treatment whilst the police have begun investigations into the unfortunate incident.
- Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban scores in Genoa’s away win over Hellas Verona
- Ghanaian players abroad: Inaki wins trophy, Abagna, Osman, Aziz score for respective clubs
- Jeremy Doku grabs assist in Manchester City's win against Aston Villa
- Yaaba Medical Services launches 10th anniversary celebrations with free health screening
- Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship team of the week
- Read all related articles