Online learning is not helping us – Students lament

Students of the University of Ghana

Some level 200 and 300 students of the University of Ghana have bemoaned the e-learning programme being run by the school.

The students, who are in the second cohort of the University’s modular system, believe teaching and learning should be held on-site.



For some, they have to spend extra money on data before they can partake in any online class due to poor Wi-Fi connectivity.



“Online learning is not really helping some of us, due to the fact that the Wi-Fi connectivity is not stable and would have to spend extra money for data…



“The online class hasn’t been easy because we’ve been having issues with the Wi-Fi connection, some of us get to spend a whole of data to be able to participate in our online class,” some students told UniversNews on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, other students believe the online learning has seen a significant improvement, although they thought management would have reverted to face-to-face learning.

“The online system, as compared to when it commenced, is now better because we’re able to navigate our way through. At the beginning, we thought ours will change, for us to have the on-site mode but that hasn’t been the case…



“Though I’m unable to join the class, I get access to the lecture video my lecturer has uploaded on Sakai and I think it’s a good thing for some of us,” he said.



Accommodation issues



They pleaded with management of the respective halls to improve sanitation and fix broken items in the rooms to ensure safety of their items.



Some students also cited inconsistent flow of water in the washrooms, a development that usually brings about offensive smells in their residence.