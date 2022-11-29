4
Menu
News

Only 21 Majority MPs show up for 2023 budget debate

Majority Empty Debate Majority side in the chamber

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The majority side in parliament has failed to show up in their numbers for the commencement of the 2023 budget debate.

At the time the Speaker gave the guidelines for the commencement of the debate, only 21 Members of Parliament were seated on the Majority side of the house.

Even though the majority had said they will not participate in anything that has to do with the budget following their call for the resignation of the finance minister due to the economic crisis, the reason for their absence has not been stated.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement.

This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house.

The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
Related Articles: