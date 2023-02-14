Only John Mahama can save us from our economic challenges - NDC man

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Source: GNA

Seidu Mubarak, an aspiring parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sunyani East Constituency, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama remains the best candidate to save the country from its economic challenges.

“Former President Mahama is the only one who can save us from our economic troubles. He has done it before and he can do it again”, he said during the launch of the ‘JDM door-to-door campaign’ in Sunyani.



The campaign, initiated by an emerging political group of the NDC in the Bono Region, seeks to promote the ideals of the former President to lead the NDC in Election 2024.



Mubarak said John Mahama deserved the NDC presidential candidate slot if the party yearned to regain political power in 2024.

“John Mahama’s track record in the areas of the economic rebound and stability as well as infrastructure development is glaring for everybody to see,” he said.



Mubarak noted that as a democratic party, the NDC cherished internal elections, and advised the delegates to consider the proven achievements of the previous NDC government, led by former President Mahama, and give him the nod.