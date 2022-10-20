Only NPP can save Ghana - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) is better placed to solve the country's economic challenges and bring it back stronger.

He attributed the challenges facing the nation to the current global economic crisis, adding that it is not the doing of this government.



Speaking at the launch of the roll-out of the new NPP membership card in Kumasi on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that only the NPP government can deliver the nation from the present economic challenges.



“It is only the NPP that is able to lift the country out of crisis whenever it is confronted with one. When Kufuor became president, the country was in HIPC status. Through his good policies, we emerged out of it and our finances were better.



“When we came to power in 2017, we were under an IMF programme but because of good policies, we exited it and placed the country on the path of progress. Everything was going on well until Covid struck. Naysayers thought we couldn’t manage it but with courage, we did manage it well.

“It is only the NPP that can solve the latest problem which is the global economic crisis which has messed up our finances,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He rallied support for the government in the wake of the economic woes.



President Akufo-Addo also called on non-members of the NPP, to join the party in their numbers and make it stronger to beat the main opposition National Democratic Congress, again.



He indicated that the governing NPP will 'break the eight' to the surprise of doubters.