Only a few polling stations did not assist elderly, pregnant persons to vote - CHRAJ

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

The Commission for Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) has highlighted that it noted only a few polling stations which failed to assist elderly and pregnant persons to cast their ballots in the just ended 2020 elections.

According to CHRAJ’s interim report on the elections, almost all polling stations it observed, witnessed EC officials providing special assistance to the elderly, pregnant, persons carrying babies and Persons with Disability to vote without having to wait in long queues.



In a statement issued and signed by CHRAJ’s Commissioner, Joseph Whittal, noted, “At the Kaare Polling Centres (R080703) in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, three elderly women aged over 65 years were not accorded the preference to vote. The CHRAJ observer prompted the electoral officer who subsequently allowed them to vote without queuing.”



It continued, “At the Traditional council 1B polling station (B100101) in the Awutu Effutu Senya District in the Central Region, a number of elderly persons and seemingly visibly pregnant women were located in the queue. One elderly person fainted in the queue and was given attention. Chairs were provided and a separate queue created for vulnerable persons when the CHRAJ observer drew the attention of the presiding officer.”



CHRAJ said its observers however witnessed some pockets of violence which occurred and caused a temporary suspension of the electoral process in some polling stations.



A case in point was at the Wa Central Mosque 1 Polling Centre (P010801), according to CHRAJ.

On security, CHRAJ observed that majority (270) of the polling centres had security officers who were easily identifiable in their various uniforms to maintain peace and order.



“However, five of the centres observed had no security personnel stationed at the centre”



