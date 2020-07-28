Politics

Only fake prophets in Ghana cannot see my victory as president – Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said, it is only true anointed men of God who can see his victory as president of Ghana come December 7 elections, but not the fake ones.

He said those so-called prophets of God who claim that presidential victory in the 2020 elections will be navigated to the camps of the incumbent NPP or opposition NDC are nothing but confident tricksters who just seek attention.



The Chartered accountant now politician, Mr Akpaloo said, God, himself has approved his presidential status so no weapon against him can stand.



With extreme confidence, the twice disqualified presidential hopeful, Mr Akpaloo said, LPG has the majority of supporters across all sixteen regions hence anticipation of a one-touch victory in the December 7 polls.



Disqualified in the 2012 and 2016 elections due to some anomalies in the filing of nomination forms, Mr Akpaloo told Kofi Marfo(Sir Richie), when he joined Ghana’s biggest Conversation on Hot Radio, London, that, once bitten twice shy, so this time around he will void any effort by the EC to disqualify him.

He said both Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Owusu Bempah prophesying victory for NDC and NPP respectively are both liars and misleading the electorates. He said his presidential victory has been revealed to genuine and true men of God only.



Meanwhile, Kofi Akpaloo has endorsed Mrs Margaret Obrian Sarfo, a businesswoman, as the running mate to support the party in its bid to win power in the upcoming elections.





Source: Gla News, Contributor

