Only hypocrites in NPP will downplay Sammy Gyamfi's intelligence - A Plus

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer of the NDC

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has chided members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) who downplay the intelligence of National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi with claims that he’s a small boy.

According to him, there are several people in the NPP who just like Sammy Gyamfi joined politics at a very tender age and were allowed to shine so he cannot fathom why they claim Sammy Gyamfi is a small boy.



“An NPP person will look at Sammy Gyamfi and say he is a small boy so he should shut up. But in that same party, they have Oppong Nkrumah and Nitiwul as cabinet ministers. How old was Nitiwul when he began his political activism? Don’t you have Anthony Karbo, Kodua as government appointees and even Francisca Oteng Mensah who entered parliament at the age of 23?” He quizzed in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com.

On criticisms that Sammy Gyamfi has no work experience and therefore is not qualified to criticize people who have worked in the country, he cited persons like John Boadu who has never worked anywhere other than the NPP's office ever since he completed his Tertiary education.



“These hypocrites will ask Sammy Gyamfi what work he ever did before politics when they know that from school, John Boadu went straight to work at NPP party headquarters and has worked there till now. When it is NPP, it is good paaa, when it is NDC it is very bad.”