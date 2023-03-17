Only idiocy would make you say Mahama wants to change constitution – MP to Kusi Boafo

John Mahama and Kusi Boafo

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has slammed Thomas Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, for claiming that former President John Dramani Mahama intends to amend Ghana’s constitution if he wins the 2024 general elections.

According to Dr. Apaak, the public officer’s assertions are nonsense.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, according to Thomas Kusi Boafo, is planning to amend the Constitution in order to extend his tenure if he wins the 2024 elections.



As a result, he urged voters to disregard the former president because he has sinister plans to run in the general election.



“He will change it, he will do it, he will have the parliament, he will buy them, he will buy them with millions of cedis and dollars and they will say yeah yeah…so nobody should encourage the coming back of John Dramani Mahama because he’s pursuing eight years under the disguise of four years,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, On March 15, 2023, Kusi Boafo said “John Dramani Mahama wants to stage a quasi-coup. He’s staging a quasi-coup…he has called some people and told them that he wants to do a constitutional arrangement, hoping that the NPP will not accept it and definitely a lot of NPP people will say no.

“This is what he wants to do, he’s preparing a proposal document for change in the constitution system so that he can run for eight years.



“So, when we vote for him, in an unlikely situation, he will change Ghana’s constitution. John Mahama will change Ghana’s constitution in 2025 November… he will call it continued governance, and Ghanaians must prepare. All the statements that he has been saying, the boot for boot, the all die be die and so on… these are illogical statements, for those ones we can forgive him.



“But the fundamental statement of John Dramani Mahama is, I will like to change the constitution to suit me. John Dramani Mahama wants to stay in power for eight years in Ghana. And that is what Ghanaians must not accept,” Kusi Boafo alleged.



In response to these assertions, Dr. Apaak took Kusi Boafo to task, launching salvos at him for making such unfounded and politically incorrect remarks.



He claimed that the NPP is making these remarks because they realise they have no chance of defeating Mr. Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections.

He noted that the members of the NPP are hallucinating out of panic hence they have nothing more meaningful to say than to engage in this idiocy.



He also indicated that the public officer exposed his ignorance of an entrenched constitutional provision and should find time to read and understand the constitution before making such ignorant comments.



“Such idiocy can only be a product of extreme trepidation. Knowing their schemes to circumvent the will of the people won’t work this time, they are hallucinating out of panic. If not, how can anyone think that Parliament can change entrenched clauses?”