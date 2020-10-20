Only okada can transport people on bumpy roads – Jane Naana tells Akufo-Addo

Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said the deplorable state of some roads in the country has prevented most commercial vehicles from plying those route.

According to her, only motorbike bikes can ply such deplorable road hence, the reason the NDC has planned on legalising the operation of their services.



Speaking on Abusua965FM, the running mate said: “I have travelled to several communities and if you see the kind of roads that we are driving on, you can only conclude that only motorbikes can transport these people on such roads.”



She furthered that inasmuch as the President drives on the asphalted road doesn’t mean it’s the same with Ghanaians.

“I drive on asphalted roads to my house, so does the president. But does he think everybody drives on asphalted roads?” Starrfmonline.com.gh quotedJane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in its publication on October 20, 2020.



NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in August declared his party's intention to legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada when voted into power in 2021.



This, he said was to help solve the unemployment issue of the country.