Only people with hidden agenda will doubt EC's fairness - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that only people with a hidden agenda will complain about the Electoral Commission's actions and processes towards the December polls.

Akufo-Addo believes the EC has carried out its mandate in fairness and all “serious-minded Ghanaians” can attest to that.



Speaking to the press after submitting his nomination forms to the EC on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Akufo-Addo said the commission has been fair.



“Unless you have some kind of hidden agenda, I don’t think anybody can doubt the fairness of the processes that have so far been exhibited. We are all witnesses to the process and I think that all serious-minded Ghanaians are clear in their minds that they are witnessing a clear process. Some are investing in trying to discredit the process for their sectarian ends, but I am not one of them,” he said.



The President’s statement comes on the back of claims by the opposition party leader, John Mahama that the NDC will not accept the results of the flawed elections.

Mahama noted that his party has participated in all elections in the Fourth Republic, adding they have accepted defeat each time they lost.



But stressing on the disagreements between the NDC and the EC on the voters’ register that has been compiled, Mahama warned the party may not accept the results of the upcoming elections.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said that he does not want to be elected from a flawed election.



“I am not interested in any crooked results. I don’t want to be a President elected by deceit. I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted so that if indeed by the grace of the almighty, I am again the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that will be free and open elections,” he said.