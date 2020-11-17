Only the EC Chairperson is mandated to declare election results – EC appeals to media

Sylvia Annor, Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission

Head of Public Affairs at the Electoral Commission (EC) has called on the media to certify information from the election management body before declaring elections results.

According to Sylvia Annor, only the Chairperson of the Commission is mandated to declare certfied election results after the final vote count.



Speaking at a dialogue in Accra, Mrs Annor appealed to the media to desist from declaring election results irrespective of their projections.



“There have been occasions where some media houses in communicating with the general public during elections have declared results and that is wrong. It is only the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission that has the mandate to declare the results of the Presidential Elections,” she explained.

“For the results of the Parliamentary elections, it will be declared by the Returning Officers at the Collation Centres,” Sylvia Annor added.



The dialogue was a joint collaboration between the Electoral Commission and the Youth Bridge Foundation with the theme; "Election Offences: The Unspoken Threat to Peaceful Elections"



Meanwhile, Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President and Memebers of Parliament as part of four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.