Only the blind won't notice Dampare’s achievements – Chief Justice celebrates IGP

Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo and IGP Dampare

Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

The Chief Justice highlighted the transformation of the police service's image and the growing trust between law enforcement and the public as some of Dampare's achievements.



In a recent engagement between the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Judicial Service, the Chief Justice remarked, “I must say that I have found your leadership of the police extremely inspirational.



"I think it’s only a blind person who would not have noticed how much you have achieved in such a short time to rebrand the image of the police,” myjoyonline.com quoted her to have said.



Justice Torkornoo encouraged IGP Dampare to persist in maintaining law and order.



"I have found your leadership inspiring and your effort at presenting the police for who they are, and who they ought to be seen as, and I’m drawing inspiration from it,” she added.



In response, Dampare expressed his commitment to meeting expectations, stating, “We have not come here with a defensive mindset, and any issue that is raised as if we know it all, and then we will be giving information and answering everything.

"No, we came to learn, we came to listen. It will take you and the rest of the population to judge us whether we have become the best or not,” he added.



Her commendation comes in the wake of an alleged tape involving some high-profile police officers and a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern regional chairman Alhaji Bugri Naabu, plotting to remove the IGP over a series of allegations including mismanagement of the service.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



