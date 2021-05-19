Opare Addo’s contract was not renewed because of non-performance – National Security Coordinator

DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (seated)

National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (retd) has said the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo’s contract has expired.

Therefore, he said, DCOP Opare Addo had no business being in office.



He explained that his contract was not renewed due to nonperformance.



Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (retd) further stated that DCOP Opare Addo was not handcuffed as was earlier reported in a section of the media.



“He rather called Police reinforcement and got the team that went to mitigate the event in Kumasi and they were handcuffed. It was the team from Accra that was handcuffed, Opare Addo wasn’t handcuffed, .



“He rather called the Police commander to come and they came and arrested the team that we have sent from Accra.



“He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed and he should have handed over to the officer and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing and taking over process,” he added.

“Do you know what? Bottom line of all of this is that Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and I had not even assumed office and for four years he was the Regional liaison for the National Security.



“His contract expired, and it was not renewed. I understand that it wasn’t renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities,” he journalists on Tuesday, May 18.



Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party, Buabeng Asamoah, has also DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, embarrassed himself for engaging in a scuffle with national security operatives.



According to him, he blatantly refused to leave office after his term as the region’s security Coordinator was over.



He confirmed the action of the National Security Operatives leading to the forceful eviction had state backing because he continuously refused to honour invitations to the national headquarters.



He declared his support for the operation after a news conference at the party headquarters to assure Ghanaians of government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise.