Opoku-Agyemang assures workers of better solutions under NDC

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the socio-economic hardships facing Ghanaian workers, especially in the informal sector can be resolved.

"The NDC has provided the solutions before, and we will do it again when given the mandate by the people to return to power," Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.



Interacting with traders and artisans at a town hall meeting at Twifo-Praso in the Central Region on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 as part of her tour of the area, the former Education Minister described the halt in support facilities for traders and artisans under the present administration as regrettable.



Responding to concerns raised by representatives of hairdressers, seamstresses, tailors, market women, commercial motor riders and drivers associations, she noted that all incentives advanced to the various groups, during the previous NDC administration, would be restored.



In addition, she said the payment of stipends to apprentices would be restored, adding that start-up packages would be provided to enable trainees who complete their apprenticeship to effectively commence their small scale businesses to also create jobs.

Touching on a concern over the deplorable state of the Twifo-Praso market, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave assurance that the market would be properly developed as part of the NDC infrastructure development agenda.



"If it comes to building modern markets, you know what we can do because we have the track record," she said, citing the multipurpose Kejetia market project as an example.



The NDC, she explained, would continue to prioritise the development of markets because of the essential role markets play in the local economies, saying the Twifo-Praso market would not be neglected.



Earlier, the running mate interacted with commercial drivers and commuters at the Twifo-Praso main lorry station, where she assured them of better living condition under the next NDC administration.