Politics

Opoku-Agyemang's nomination: There is no disagreement in the NDC - Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the party is solemnly behind Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's nomination as their Vice-Presidential candidate ahead of the December 7 elections.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was formerly the Minister of Education was on Monday, July 6, chosen as the Vice Presidential candidate by NDC's flagbearer former President John Dramani Mahama.



However, reports went rife that some key members of the party were not in support of the former Education Minister's nomination as they were hopeful that former Governor for the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffour would have been an ideal candidate for the position.



Addressing this in a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 8, Sammy Gyamfi said: "Fortunately, there is no disagreement in the NDC over President Mahama's choice of a running mate and that is why the nomination of the running mate was unanimously confirmed by the National Executive Committee of the party, the Council of Elders and the founding father of the party."



"So there is unanimity in the NDC for the flagbearer's choice of running mate. We believe in her integrity, dignity, competence, and her proven track record which she brings to the NDC 2020 Presidential ticket."

He added that the party is of the firm belief that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's combination with former President John Dramani Mahama will lead the party to victory come December 7.



"As I indicated, we are conceived with a shred of doubt that this John and Jane ticket will deliver victory to the NDC in the impending 2020 December elections." Sammy Gyamfi concluded.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.