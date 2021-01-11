Oppong Nkrumah, Buaben Asamoa, others to speak for Akufo-Addo on election petition

Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has designated a team to speak for and on his behalf on the 2020 elections petition.

These individuals are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq - NPP National Communications Director.



The rest are Henry Nana Boakye - NPP National Youth Organizer, Fatimatu Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency and Nana Adobea Asante – Legal committee.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has in his response to the petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama described it as incompetent

The president in his response said the complaints by the former president are weak and inconsistent in 30 out of 35 paragraphs, and that the remaining 5 are empty.



He has therefore asked the apex court to determine that the petition is incompetent, frivolous, and vexatious, with no reasonable cause of action in terms of Article 64(1) of the Constitution.