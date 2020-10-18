Oppong Nkrumah, Hamid and Presidential Staffers kingpins of fake news – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Information Minister and Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development; Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Mustapha Hamid respectively have been accused of being the source of every fake news that emanates from the presidency.

“As for this issue of fake news, I won’t waste much time, because when it comes to propagation of fake news, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah himself and his former boss, Mustapha Hamid are more guilty than everybody in this country”, according to National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he alleged that the aforementioned appointees are not only responsible for churning out fake news from the presidency but it also involves two presidential staffers as well.



“Presidential Staffers who work at the office of President. How many times haven’t we seen them take fake news that they claim coming from our running mate or our flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. I’m talking about the likes of Nana Hesse Ogyiri and Samuel Bryan Buabeng”, Sammy Gyamfi said.



This comes after the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) going into the 2020 general election will fabricate and of spread fake news amongst the general public.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah is asking Ghanaians to ignore these reports and rather channel their focus to the works of the incumbent party.



Last Monday, Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that no government official has been arrested with 26 million pounds in the UK.



The Minister said “Ghanaians should be aware that in the next six weeks to come the opposition NDC is going to fabricate tapes, audios, and videos just like they did in 2018. We are just pleading with Ghanaians to be vigilant; we should focus on the good works of government and vote for Nana Addo. Just like they did with the alleged money laundering in the UK.”