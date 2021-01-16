Oppong Nkrumah defends 4 am reporting time by NPP MPs

Former Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that his colleagues in the New Patriotic Party should not be chastised for reporting to the House at 4 am.

Over 70 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament stormed the House six hours early to the 10 am reporting time to sit at the right side of the Speaker of the House.



The act by the said MPs triggered mixed reactions on social media after photos of them sleeping in the House hit the internet.



Some Ghanaians have spoken against the decision of the NPP MP's to storm the house at the early hour, but according to the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi said it is a good practice.



“Your producer asked me to step out at 7:15 am to join you for an interview. My office is just by the chamber block and I am in the chamber building. Some of our colleagues were here as early as 4 am and for some of us, it’s our regular time coming in here,” he told Joy FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added that they didn't go there to intimidate the opposition since it was clear that they are the majority in the House.



“The point is that we are clear in our minds that our colleagues on the other side are electing to resort to unparliamentary behavior in an attempt to undermine us.



“And our colleagues are very clear that they would no longer countenance on parliamentary behavior and that’s why you noticed that as early as 4 am, some were already in the chamber," he explained.