Opposition political parties in Ghana are jokes - Lawyer Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, has said that all the opposition political parties in Ghana are unserious and this is one of the causes of the deficiencies in Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, the smaller opposition parties are only interested in aligning with the government in power or the major opposition party during elections for political benefits.



The lawyer, who said this in an Nsem Pii TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the current major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also has no vision for the country.



“I will not speak about the NDC this year (2023) because they are a visionless party and they are not ready to come to power.



“All the other political parties are jokes. You (the political parties) are not serious and you are part of the reasons why our democracy has become messy.



“They (the smaller political parties) have no plan or vision and are led by their stomach. The only thing they do is to support the government and run to them for money or threaten the government so that they will get the favour of the opposition,” he said in Twi.

He added that the leaders of the smaller opposition political parties, including the United Front Party (UFP) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), only use their parties as avenues to enrich themselves.



Lawyer Ampaw said that he will rather focus on a party that he thinks is well structured and has shown some seriousness in renewing its mandate.



Watch the interview in the video below:







