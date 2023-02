Oti Region welcomes Alan Kyerematen

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen with some members of the community

Source: GNA

Presidential Candidate hopeful for the ruling NPP, Mr Alan Kyerematen, has received massive endorsement for his presidential ambition on his tour to the Oti region.

The former Trade and Industry Minister was welcomed on arrival to the region by a swarm of ecstatic party faithful and industry players.



Alan Kyerematen is visiting the Oti region as part of his regional engagements with party faithful and loyalists throughout the country.

The regional engagements offer him the opportunity to sell his presidential ambition and explain his agenda of transformation of the country to party executives, leadership delegates, as well as the general membership when given the nod to lead the party and Ghana at large in 2024.



He noted for his industrial revolution and expertise in trade, has already confirmed his readiness to contest in the upcoming Presidential Primaries within the ruling NPP in a broadcast to the nation soon after he left office last month.