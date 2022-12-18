1
Menu
News

Otokunor has called to congratulate me as General Secretary-elect of NDC - Fifi Kwetey claims

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Donation Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a candidate for the General Secretary position of the National Democratic has disclosed that he has received congratulatory message from Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor.

Fifi Kwetey in social media post said that he received a call from Dr Otokunor who wished him well in his new position.

The former Ketu South MP acknowledged the gesture from Dr Otokunor and indicated his readiness to work with him.

“Peter Boamah Otokunor called me a few minutes ago to congratulate me. Very gracious of him. I had earlier told him yesterday that I was proud of his competitive campaigning and I repeated the same this morning. I reassured him of my complete readiness to work closely with him to make our party greater and stronger.”

Though the results are yet to be declared officially by the Electoral Commission, Fifi Kwetey is believed to have won all sixteen regions of the country.

It is expected that Fifi Kwetey will be declared the winner at the expense of Dr Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah.







KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: