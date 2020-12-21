Otokunor’s driver being tortured by officials of NIB – Lawyer Adawudu

Legal practitioner, Lawyer Victor Kojogah Adawudu

Lawyer for the driver of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, Lawyer Victor Kojogah Adawudu has alleged that the National Investigative Bureau is currently torturing his client.

According to him, he picked information that his client had been picked up by officials of the NIB for reasons yet to be communicated.



However, when he went to the office of the NIB, he was told that the driver had been transferred to Kawukudi and was with an official of the NIB whose identity could not be disclosed.



Upon reaching Kawukudi, Lawyer Adawudu said he was denied access to the client with the excuse that the NIB officer in question was not available at the time.



Lawyer Adawudu who was speaking to TV3 in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com said “my source of information says they are torturing him to admit to things that he ought not to and that’s what they are doing. When they went to the house my information is that they took the teaser and that is what they do.”

To Lawyer Adawudu, he is shocked that the same government that is asking for peace to prevail in the country is the same government intimidating persons belonging to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He indicated that those who belong to the moral society are also not looking at the issues and are insisting on the NDC going to court.



He indicated that till now, he has not been told what the reason is for he been picked up by the NIB because authorities at the NIB have been tight-lipped.