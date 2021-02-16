'Our GPAs are really in trouble' – UG students lament as Sakai continues to jam

Some University of Ghana students are not happy about their GPAs

Students of the University of Ghana have raised concerns over the institution’s Learning Management System, Sakai.

The Sakai LMS is the main platform that lecturers have been asked to use for online academic activities.



According to some students, the platform has not fully functional in recent times.



They have complained that the system keeps logging them out as they go about their interim assessments and quizzes.



The students are even more worried about some of them miss quizzes and assessments due to no fault of theirs.

They want the management of the university to be more proactive in ensuring that users of the platform have a smooth experience devoid of technicalities.



“On Saturday, we were asked to write two quizzes at the same time for two different courses. We were given times that were closed enough. So when you log in, you get logged back out, and then the site was jamming so many times that we weren’t able to solve the questions and answer very well. Now we have received emails from the department telling us that they hope the next quiz goes well which means they have recorded this one. This is not going to help our GPAs. I really think something should be done. So we are begging the authorities to act because our GPAs really are in trouble,” one Animal Biology student who gave his name as Sly told UniversNews.



Attempts by UniversNews for a response from relevant authority has so far yielded little results.