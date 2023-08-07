Our analysis prove Dr. Bawumia is the one who can lead us to victory - Lower Manya Constituency Chairman

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP Constituency Chairman for Lower Manya Krobo Emmanuel Nuertey Siakwa says after extensive analysis, the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency has come to the realisation that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only person among the ten flagbearer aspirants, who can lead the NPP to victory in 2024.

This reality, he noted, has resulted in a "strong wind of breaking the 8 with Bawumia", which he noted, NPP stakeholders in Lower Manya Krobo Constituency "want to associate with."



The Constituency Chairman, who was welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the constituency on Monday, as part of the Vice President's campaign tour of the Eastern Region, said the decision was a collective one, to reward the Vice President, whom he described as a friend of the Constituency.



"Your Excellency, you are never a stranger here, as my Secretary has said. You have been with us all these years. Even your wife has adopted this constituency and she has been supporting us," said the Constituency Chairman.

"Look at the numbers; it shows we have been eager to receive you. We want to be associated with the air that is blowing; the air of breaking the 8. Lower Manya wants to be associated with this air, and all of us are here to support you."



"After our analysis, we have come to the realisation that it will be possible to break the 8 with Dr Bawumia. I'm not saying the other contestants are not intellectuals, but when you put all the analysis and everything together, it is possible to break the 8 with H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.