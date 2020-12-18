Our demonstration was peaceful until the police used maximum force - NDC

Scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress massed up at the Electoral Commission

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists that the party was embarking on a peaceful demonstration until the police was present using maximum force on protestors.

Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, said: “You don’t use live bullets and tear gas to work.



They applied maximum force. If we burnt tires, is it Government property? Even George Floyd’s protests saw some burning of tires. Should you kill someone because of burning of tires? When you don’t apply common sense in your so called maximum force, you create tension. You could have used a certain reasonable force to the teargas”.



Anthony confirmed that at least thirteen people were injured and are receiving treatment from the Ridge Hospital and other private hospitals. He continued that the action of the police was so bad that others who were in their offices and were not part of the demonstration were affected by the teargas.

Meanwhile, he states that the flagbearer of the party will be addressing the country on the election-related issues. “There will be a press briefing at the headquarters. The flagbearer will address the nation in due course as a result of the pink sheets”, he added.



Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress stormed the Electoral Commission’s head office demanding that the Commission declare John Mahama as the President-elect.



But what started as a peaceful protest turned violent when the supporters blocked the Accra-Kanda section of the road and set lorry tires ablaze.