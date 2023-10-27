Our integrity is intact - NPP chairmen refute Ken Agyapong's GH¢100k, car bribes allegations

Kennedy Agyapong and Vice President Bawumia are lead contenders for the NPP flagbearership

The leadership of the Deans of Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have rejected allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong regarding purported GH¢100,000 and vehicle bribes from Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These allegations were said to be aimed at influencing their votes in the August 2023 special delegates' election of the party.



Ken has repeatedly made the said allegation after he came a distant second to Bawumia in the August vote.



In a joint statement signed by Mr. Dominic Bosompin, the Dean of Deans, Mr. Albert Atuga, the Secretary, and Mr. Francis Acheampong, Treasurer, the constituency chairmen denied these claims, characterizing them as false, baseless, and intended to tarnish their integrity.



“The claims are false, baseless and calculated to soil our integrity as Constituency Chairmen who are working diligently across the country to ensure that a suitable Presidential Candidate among the four qualified candidates is elected to lead us to break the eight,” they noted



In a report by the Ghana News Agency, the chairmen called upon the party's rank and file to disregard the baseless allegations and assured party executives at all levels, from the National to the polling station, that their integrity remains uncompromised and cannot be traded for money or vehicles.

“Our integrity as Constituency Chairmen is intact and can never be sold for any amount of money or vehicles.



“Additionally, we wish to state that we will never betray the confidence reposed in us, as Chairmen, considering that we pledged our loyalty and allegiance to the Party, and would therefore not misconduct ourselves in any manner contrary to the Constitution of our Party whatsoever,” the statement said.



The statement also urged all four presidential candidates of the Party to focus on campaigning on the basis of issues rather than resorting to insults, false claims, and allegations, as such practices are detrimental to the party's fortunes and its quest to break the eight-year rule of political parties in Ghana.



GA/SARA