Our leaders are lazy people, they’re only interested in driving V8s – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

GUM leader, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has posited that Ghana is currently in a bad place because its leaders are lazy.

According to him, even though the country has all the resources needed to provide a standard of living for the citizenry, its leaders continue to fail them.



Addressing the press in Accra on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said that the leaders of the country are only interested in the pride and pageantry that comes with authority and not the actual work of leading.



“Ghana can do without depending on anyone. When you look at the land that God has given to us, the resources that we have… we have so much but our leaders, they are lazy people. They don’t want to work, they don’t do anything.



“They sit in their offices comfortably then they move in their V8, that is what they have been doing,” he said.



The GUM leader advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove all the levies on food items imported into the country to help reduce their prices.

“The situation that we are in now if the president is prepared to give a free port for the food that we eat, things will be calm,” he said.



Watch Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s remarks in the video below:





Our leaders are refusing to work, they are all lazy - Osofo Kyiri Abosom pic.twitter.com/wZYBP7necK — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 19, 2023

IB/SARA