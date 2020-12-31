Our legal team is ready to expose emptiness of your petition – NPP to Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The New Patriotic Party says it has lined up a crack team of legal brains who are fully prepared to expose the petition presented to the Supreme Court by former President Mahama as empty and without basis his challenge of President Akufo-Addo as duly elected for another term.

Former President Mahama who was the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections on Wednesday, filed a petition to challenge the Electoral Commissions declarations of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the presidential race.



Mr Mahama is asking the Supreme Court to declare the result as null and void, and cause the EC to re-run the election between himself and the President.



However, in a reaction to the petition, the NPP as it has always maintained says it is assured the 2020 election won by its candidate was free and fair, and that the evidence set to be presented by Mr Mahama in court proves same.



“The NPP is assured that the 7th December 2020 Elections was won fair and square. Indeed, the evidence presented by the NDC has only reassured the people of Ghana that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the elections. The fact of transparency of the General Elections was also resoundingly affirmed by the myriad of local and international observers that participated in the electoral process,” the party in a statement said.







The statement further stated that it hopes the decision by Mr Mahama to seek redress in court brings to an end to what it says are “the many cases of intimidation, threats and acts of violence and arson and destruction of property, that have been the preferred path for the NDC,” and questions why the NDC is continues to “incite supporters to pour onto the streets to cause chaos and anarchy.”

Referring to the claims by the NDC and its candidate as false, the NPP said it will provide a response in court that will show that the NDC has no material evidence to support its claims.







“The NPP wishes to assure its supporters and the People of Ghana that the Legal Team of H.E. the President is ready to expose the emptiness of John Mahama’s Petition and the NDC’s denial of the electoral truth that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo indeed won this election without any iota of doubt.



“Our response will show that the NDC has presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. They lied to their supporters that they had won and started referring to John Dramani Mahama falsely as the President-Elect. Now they have backtracked, settling futilely for a run-off which they themselves know will not happen.”



Having finally filed its petition in the apex court of the land, the NDC has set the grounds for 42 days of legal proceedings that will see the supreme court determine the legitimacy of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.



