Our manifesto is a social contract between the electorate and us - NPP

File Photo: New Patriotic Party flag

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it fully understands the consequence of putting a signature to a contract as it represents a solemn social contract between them and the electorate.

“In Election 2016, we pledged, amongst others, to help create a society of opportunities for all.



“We remained committed to our belief in democratic governance and private sector-led economic development, and we reiterated our firm stance as the party of the rule of law, the party of business, the party that builds and creates wealth, and the party of social justice,” the NPP stated in its Election 2020 Manifesto.



The NPP 2020 Manifesto, dubbed: “Leadership of Service: Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All”, the party aimed at consolidating the significant gains chalked in office, and setting the stage for the next level of nation’s development.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is seeking for re-election in the December polls affirmed that; “I believe in the programmes that we have drawn up in our Manifesto, because they will continue the nation on the path of social and economic transformation, on which we have embarked.



“Indeed, they will lead to the transformation of Ghana to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

“We must, however, be reminded, at all times, that we are up against an opponent who is desperate to return to power to continue the agenda of mismanaging the economy to the suffering and despair of businesses, households and families and, by that, jeopardising the future of our children”.



Nana Akufo-Addo noted: “We cannot afford to let that happen. We cannot, be complacent. We have to work hard for victory, regardless of the fact that ‘One Good Term Deserves Another’.



The President therefore called on the NPP forces “let us make sure our message is heard loud and clear from Axim to Aflao, and from Accra to Paga.



“Let us go to every part of the country and spread the story of our good news; tell the young people about the possibilities Free SHS will present them; tell the farmers about the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, which translates into enhanced income levels for them.



“Let us tell the business entrepreneurs about the reduction of their tax burdens and the improvement of the business climate, so their businesses can flourish, and they can, in turn, create jobs”.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that, the December 2020 Presidential Election represents, arguably, the clearest of choices ever for the Ghanaian people to make.



“It bears repeating that 2020 is between the current President and the former President. It is about leadership. It is about integrity. It is about the performances of the two men – President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama when given the opportunity by the Ghanaian people to lead.



“It is about measuring records against promises. It is about which of the two leaders has shown in office that he knows how to manage the economy. It is about which of the two leaders you, the voter, can trust to deliver.



“It is about which of the two men you can trust with the future of your children. It is about which of the two leaders you know you can depend on in times of crisis.



“It is about which of the two leaders you believe can put in motion the necessary measures to revive and strengthen the economy, businesses, and social services, and build our country out of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is about which of the two leaders can implement a programme of transformation. We, in the NPP, have demonstrated that, with the support of the Ghanaian people, we are capable of supervising the transformation of our economy and nation that all Ghanaians want”.



The NPP Election 2020 Presidential Candidate said “I am confident that, together, all of us in Ghana, with the appropriate leadership, can fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our forebears, who initiated the struggle for our nation’s liberation and independence from colonial rule, and who envisioned Ghana to be a united, democratic, prosperous and happy nation, the beacon of freedom and justice in Africa and the world.



“I am hopeful that the Ghanaian people would grant the NPP another resounding victory in 2020. Four more years for Nana and the NPP to do more for you! The Battle is still the Lord’s!!