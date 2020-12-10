Our parliamentary Majority intact – NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress has reiterated they have won the majority in Parliament despite the fact that some results of the parliamentary contests are being contested.

"From the evidence available and from the facts that have come to the fore even with recent declaration with Savelugu and others, we have a clear majority in parliament and nothing can change that fact.



“We are still challenging some of the claims that have been made by the NPP and when all is done, the 140 seats we spoke about will be the reality,” General Secretary of the NDC said at a press briefing Thursday.



Meanwhile, the party has rejected results of the 2020 presidential elections announced by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday.



Addressing a press conference moments after the EC Chairperson declared President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the keenly contested election, Minority Leader and a leading member of the NDC, Haruna Iddrisu, said the party has overwhelming evidence that proves that the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama won the election.



“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair…We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.

From the EC’s collated results, Mr Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total votes cast while his closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.



But Mr Iddrisu said the NDC believe that there are attempts to rob the party of both their presidential and parliamentary victory.



He revealed that John Mahama had written a petition to the EC before the results were announced to voice his concerns over the collation.



“That (petition) was treated with the utmost contempt and that we consider unacceptable. We also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted…this evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently.”