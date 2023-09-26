Our party is corrupt to the core, it will die soon – Leading NPP member

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Richard Amoako Baah

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said that his party is near collapse following the breakaway of its former flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

Dr. Amoako Baah, a former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said that the NPP has to collapse and would collapse in order for it to rise again.



The academic, who made these remarks in an interview on JoyNews monitored on Monday, September 25, 2023, added that his party is currently led by thieves and rascals who must be eliminated and the only to do this is when the party dies.



“You’re colluding, you are using shenanigans, lies, bribery… it is not a political party. The party is not a political party adjoined. This is a party that has been corrupted to the core. The leaders, including the president, he is behind it, vote buying, all the shenanigans, he is in it.



“… the party is in the wrong hands and you can not correct it from within. The party must die and it is going to die. You watch it and see; it is going to die. It would be divided in two, the Kumasi people would have the bigger power, and the other one would die. Then we would get rid of all the rascals running the party down,” he said.



On Alan’s decision to resign and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 election, Dr Baah said that Alan made the right decision because he has been badly treated by the leadership of the NPP.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.

Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.



BAI/OGB





