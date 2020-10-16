Our retail campaign is causing fear in the NPP – George Loh

NDC Volta Regional Chairman, George Loh

Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Loh has asserted that the party’s retail campaign strategy ahead of the December 7 polls has been widely accepted by the Ghanaian populace.

According to him, the penetration and acceptance rate of their (NDC) message has caused fear in the camp of the ruling government.



George Loh in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana said, “We have packaged our messaging so well that it has become relatable and sunk well into the minds of the ordinary Ghanaian. This is causing fear in the camp of the NPP”.



He indicated that the retail messaging strategy has been an effective way for the NDC to send across its messaging to every nook and cranny in the country. “We are of the belief that this year, our message has gone down and has been accepted more than it was in 2016. Our retail message permits us to go house to house and educate citizens on our policies. We also have messages on social media and are doing more on the face to face level”.



The Volta Regional Vice-Chair of the party motioned that the retail strategy was birthed out of the limitations placed on political campaigns because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “But it has however improved how we go about our campaign”.

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the launch of the NDC’s 2020 campaign at Sefwi Dwinasi in the Western North Region on Wednesday [October 7, 2020], said that his party is rolling out the most effective retail campaign in this year’s general election.



He entreated members and supporters of the NDC to move to every nook and cranny of the country with the message of the NDC as contained in its people’s manifesto.



The call for the retail campaign was accepted by members of the party and this strategy seems to be working perfectly well for the opposition.