Our roads are still bad after voting for Akufo-Addo - Krachi residents

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some residents of Bejamiase in the Krachi Nchubumbru of the Oti Region have decried the poor nature of their roads saying they have regretted voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The residents who are mostly farmers said it is extremely difficult for them to transport their farm produce to markets to sell due to the deplorable nature of the roads.



According to them, former President Mahama’s administration awarded contracts for the deplorable roads to be fixed but the current NPP government healed all the road projects.



Speaking top Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the residents said they were hopeful the second coming of Mahama will have their roads fixed.



” We are farmers and transport yams to Accra and Kumasi but we are not making enough money. We have wasted our votes; we have regretted voting for the NPP. Now we are struggling. We want to appeal to Ghanaians to vote the NPP out, a farmer said.

Another said the issue was not limited to deplorable roads but the lack of a health facility is depriving them of quality healthcare whereas the lack of a market, is also depriving them of their livelihoods”.



”We are struggling. During the era of Mahama, we were making more money from our farms but we are no longer making money after the NPP came. It is good that free SHS came under the NPP but we are struggling to survive. We want Mahama to return and deliver us from our struggles and help farmers in this community,” a cassava farmer also said.



Other residents were also not happy about the network system in the area and have asked authorities to resolve the challenge.



They complained during the harmattan season, they struggle to survive.