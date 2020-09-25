Our security agencies not capable to deal with agitated Ghanaians – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has posited that the combined efforts and might of the various security agencies in the country cannot match the fury of Ghanaians.

According to the security expert, there are too many security lapses in the country especially with issues pre and post the voter registration exercise which can lead to a major fall out between the government and citizens.



Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefa Danquah who sat in for Afrifa-Mensah on the Epa Hoa Daben show, Adams said, “Our security context going into 2020 has been shambolic. It hasn’t been very good to put it in this way. I can’t find the substitution in terms of words. If you ask me, our security is shambolic.



“There were issues with Hawa Koomson, Muntaka had his issues and these are issues we have not been able to deal with as we speak.”



He furthered that violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has not been dealt with and its lingering effects were still felt and tensions have further risen because of the many troubles surrounding the voter registration exercise.

On his authority, between 17-18 million people were registered during the compilation of the new voter roll but out of that number, some 2-3 million individuals did not find their names in the voter roll during the exhibition exercise.



“You go into 2020 and you have about 2-3 million people who can’t find their names in the voter roll and are agitated. Meanwhile, we have a contingent of security officers less than a 100,000 from the military to the fire service. Less than a 100,000 security personnel, how are you going to deal with 3 million people who are agitated on election day? You simply can’t,” he indicated.



He charged, Ghanaians to at this point look up to God and said, “and hope we as citizens go about our duties quietly, don’t foment any troubles, push any panic buttons knowing that the security situation is getting out of hand every day.”



