Our son didn't commit suicide because of lost investment at Menzgold - Family

File photo - The deceased took his life on Monday

The family of a man who committed suicide at North Suntreso in Kumasi has denied that their late relative had funds locked up in defunct Menzgold.

On Monday the relatives of the late 26-year-old woke up to find the lifeless body of Taddy Mensah hanging on a sponge at the porch in their home.



According to reports the man decided to take his life after failed efforts to retrieve huge investments he had made with collapsed gold dealership firm, Menzgold.



However, Tady’s father Akwesi Annor has responded to the claims and says his son had lived on menial jobs and could not afford any heavy investment.



The shocked father said he had shared dinner with Taddy the previous night only to find him dead the next morning.



“I was asleep when I heard someone knock at my door. I woke up only to see my sister who informed me of the incident. Taddy’s lifeless body hanged on the sponge,” he said.

Mr Annor wants the public to treat the rumours about his son’s death with contempt.



“He was my son. It is not true he had investments locked up at Menzgold. He sold at the market, when he is in difficulty, he would ask me for money. Apart from me, his brothers here also helped him.



“So what kind of hardship will push him to commit suicide? As if that’s not enough, people are spreading all sorts of falsehoods; they are only politicizing my son’s death,” he bemoaned.



Meanwhile, the Suntreso police have scheduled an autopsy on the deceased for Wednesday.

