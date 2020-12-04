Our target is to win with a margin of over 1.5 million votes - Mac Manu

Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has said the main objective of his party is to win the December polls with a margin of over 1.5 million votes on December 7.

According to Peter Mac Manu, the targeted votes is the reason behind the ruling party’s hard work ahead of the elections and ensure the set mark is achieved.



“… I and my campaign team have been working hard because our target, the objective is to win one touch with a margin of victory of over 1.5 million votes in the presidential and 66 per cent in the parliamentary which is close to 198 to 200 seats. So ones we have set ourselves these ambitious targets it only takes hard work to be able to achieve this and that is exactly what the NPP campaign team led by me are doing.”

Speaking on Joy News he said he added that even though researchers and pollsters have projected victory for the NPP December polls, the campaign team believes more work needs to be done to ensure victory at the end of the polls.



“We, though, have been told by various researchers and pollsters that we are going to win one touch never the less we are never going to go asleep, we are working extremely hard because you see in elections the magic to the victory is hard work.” He added.