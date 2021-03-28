Over 100 NDC members 'defect to NPP because of Mahama' - NPP man alleges

Sacked NDC member, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North and a member of the NPP communication team, Dennis Miracle Aboagye has alleged that some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency, Akuapem North.

His comment comes on the back of the dismissal of the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, and the suspension of Koku Anyidoho and Stephen Atubiga.



"It is not only Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho who have concerns" with what is going on in the party and that "the biggest is in the constituencies..."

"In my constituency alone almost 180 members of the NDC have defected to the NPP because of John Mahama," he averred.



Miracle made this known while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's The Platform programme.