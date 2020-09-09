General News

Over 15 million people registered for Ghana Card – NIA

File photo of someone holding a Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has revealed that over 15 million people have been registered for the Ghana Card.

Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA Francis Palmdeti revealed this while speaking on the Sunrise morning show hosted by Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Wednesday, September 9.



He was speaking regarding the just-ended mop-up exercise in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Palmdeti said that eligible applicants who were not able to register for the Ghana Card during the mass mop-up registration exercise can visit the district offices for registration once it is activated.



The NIA began the registration of in 2019 while the mass mop-up registration exercise for the Greater Accra Region started on Monday, August 24, 2020 and ended on Tuesday, September 8.



“After the mop-up, we are going to set up district offices and the registration will continue. There are 23 district offices across the country and about 6 district offices in Greater Accra, so applicants should be rest assured.

“Those who haven’t registered yet and those have lost their cards or have to upgrade their records have an opportunity for them once the offices are activated and it will Free for first time applicants.”



He also stated that the issuance of printed cards will continue at all registration centers till Friday, September 11, 2020.



“With respect to Greater Accra, our targeted registrable population was taken from the Ghana Statistical Service, around 18 million people.



“In the Greater Accra Region, our target was in the region of 2.7 million but as we speak, the figures I have is running in the range of 2.8 million which means that we have gone past the 2.7miliion target. We have so far registered 15,320,154.”

